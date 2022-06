A CCTV footage has revealed how a newly employed househelp tried to suffocate her colleague in Abuja.

It was gathered that the suspect had been employed four days before she tried to suffocate another colleague.

The suspect has however been sacked.



Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ce3xuPcDCX0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

