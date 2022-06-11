Celebrity Endorsement Will Not Make You President – Simon Ekpa To Peter Obi

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Those who celebrities endorsement will make you president or change a Nigeria Fulani demography are delusional. How many celebrities have condemned the killing in Biafraland? That they organised EndSars, what has that changed? Have they condemned Fulani killings all over Nig?

We are not moved! Biafrans have made their position known on no election in Biafraland. Those celebrities coming for Peter Obi have never for once condemned the military carnage in our land, so where is the fake love? People that could not sustain protest for two weeks.

We will shock all of you in 2023

