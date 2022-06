The former governor of Gombe state has said via his tweet this morning that your vote must not be cheap.

If you must be bought, starting price should be 50k dollars.

Atleast, that’s almost 35 million naira which might set you up for the next 4 years.

Do you agree with him.

The worth of your vote should be around FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS.

If you will ever sell your vote, that should be your starting price.



https://twitter.com/HEDankwambo/status/1536804797021560833?t=N_XGoS9t9m6R9PDuUFMtwA&s=19

