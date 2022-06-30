Checkout Portable’s Face As He Reports Himself To Ogun Police, Granted Bail (Photo)

Hip-hop artist Habib Okikiola a.k.a Portable on Wednesday, June 29, reported himself to the Ogun state police command, IgbereTV reports.

Recall that the command invited the singer over for questioning concerning a viral video where he was seen ordering a group of men to beat up a man simply identified as D.J Chicken.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the artist reported at Eleweran at about 5pm with his father and manager.

”He was immediately ordered to be taken to the public complain bureau office by the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, where he was interrogated about his role in the assault melted to the boy in the video.

However, since the offence committed is a bailable one, and couple with the strike action embarked upon by the civil servants in the state which also affected our courts, the suspect was released to a reliable surety who promised to produce him anytime he is needed.”Abimbola said.

The police spokesman added that the assaulted victim has also been invited to come and state his own side of the story to enable the command complete investigation on time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfbgjR0NIN0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

