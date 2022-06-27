Chicago-Bound Train Carrying 243 Passengers Derails, Casualties Reported

Multiple casualties have been reported after an Amtrak train carrying 243 people derailed after striking a dump truck at a public crossing near to Kansas City in Missouri.

The Southwest Chief train 4, which was traveling from LA to Chicago, came off the tracks at Mendon in Missouri on Monday afternoon, Amtrak confirmed to DailyMail.com.

Shocking photos taken in the immediate aftermath show a female passenger being helped out of a broken window, while others were seen atop overturned cars.

A photo shared by a survivor showed what appeared to be a broken truck axle lying to one side of the tracks.

Journalist Nylah Burton, who was on a separate Amtrak train set to depart Albuquerque, says she was informed of the possible deaths and injuries by a staff member who came into her car to announce a delay caused by the incident.

She tweeted: ‘An @Amtrak train just derailed in Kansas City (there are likely fatalities but they don’t know all the details) so I’m stuck in Albuquerque tonight because the train can’t go any further.’

A Twitter user called Durand shared the shocking snaps, saying: ‘Oh no.. #Amtrak derailment somewhere in #Missouri.’

Amtrak confirmed to DailyMail.com that injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was unclear, but a broken truck axle was snapped close to the track in the aftermath.



2022 AMTRAK STATEMENT ON TRAIN 4 DERAILMENT NEAR MENDEN, MO.

On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm. There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available.

