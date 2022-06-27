Chicago State University Reconfirms Tinubu’s Certificate (Pix)

Some groups wrote to Chicago State University to confirm Tinubu’s status as an alumni, and here is the university’s response dated June 27, 2022.

CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY

June 27, 2022

To whom it May Concern:

Please be advised that Bola A Tinubu attended Chicago State University from August 1977 – June 1979. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honors on June 22, 1979. His major was accounting.

Respectfully,

Caleb Westberg

Registrar Office of Records and Registration 9501 South King Drive – ADM 128 Chicago, IL 60628 773-995-2517 (phone) 773-995-3618 (fax) CSU-Registrarcsu.edu

