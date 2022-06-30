Chief Martin Agbaso Joins Labour Party In Imo State

Chief Martin Agbaso was a senator on the platform of the NRC during the 3rd Republic. He served as President Obasanjo’s special adviser on ecology from 2001-2004. He was the APGA governorship candidate in Imo State in 2007. In November 2018, he joined APC with over 27,000 members from APGA.

Oseloka Obaze was appointed as the secretary to the Anambra State Government by Peter Obi (he and Mr Obi attended the same school). He was the PDP governorship candidate in Anambra State in 2017. He is currently a senior figure in Mr Obi’s campaign organisation.

Oseloka H. Obaze @OselokaHObaze

Chief Martin Agbaso joins Labour Party…..



https://twitter.com/OselokaHObaze/status/1542168005517393927

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related