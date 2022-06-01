China Says It Conducted ‘Readiness Patrol’ Around Taiwan

The Chinese military said on Wednesday it had conducted in recent days a combat readiness patrol in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

The troops have continually strengthened their training and preparedness for war, and will thwart any interference by external forces or ploy seeking “Taiwan independence”, according to a statement from the Chinese military.

Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China’s air force in its air defence zone. The island’s defence ministry said Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions.

China has been particularly unhappy with U.S. support for Taiwan.

U.S. President Joe Biden angered China last week by appearing to signal a change in an American policy of “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan by saying the United States would become involved militarily if China were to attack the island.

U.S. officials said there had been no change in policy.

In a statement, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said the combat “readiness patrol” had happened around Taiwan in recent days and was “a necessary action against U.S.-Taiwan collusion.”

“Recently, the United States has frequently made moves on the Taiwan issue, saying one thing and doing another, instigating support for Taiwan independence forces, which will push Taiwan into a dangerous situation,” the command added.

Taiwan is part of China and Chinese troops continue to strengthen military training and preparations to “thwart” interference from external forces’ and actions by those who support Taiwan independence, it said.

While the statement did not given an exact date for when the drill happened, Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China’s air force in its air defence zone. The island’s defence ministry said Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft.

Taiwan has complained repeatedly of such missions in its Air Defence Identification Zone, or ADIZ.

No shots have been fired and the Chinese aircraft have not been flying in Taiwan’s air space, but in its ADIZ, a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-05-31/chinese-military-says-it-conducted-readiness-patrol-around-island-of-taiwan

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related