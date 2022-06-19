Chioma & Ifeanyi Celebrate Davido On Father’s Day. Pray For Him (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaCf5Ra8cqE

The world is celebrating fathers today and Chioma is also doing the same thing as she has taken to social media to celebrate her lover, Davido

Taking to her verified social media handle, the renowned brand ambassador and influencer shared a video of the father of her son Davido and Ifeanyi together and backing it up with a lovely caption which reads as praying for her husband Davido.

The caption to the video reads;

Happy Father’s Day Daddy ��

@davido God bless you for us

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related