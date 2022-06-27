Confusion Over CJN’s ‘Resignation’ – The Nation

There is confusion over the state of affairs in the Judiciary in relation to the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

While reports have it that the CJN, Justice Ibahim Muhammad has handed in his resignation letter, citing health grounds, the Supreme Court, the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) and the National Judicial Service Commission (NJC) have continued to keep sealed lips on the issue.

The CJN’s media aide, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, the Information Director at the Supreme Court, Festus Akande and his counterpart in the NJC, Soji Oye said they could not confirm the development.

A check at the CJN’s office revealed that he came into the office earlier this morning, but left a few minutes later.

“We do not know the actual state of affairs yet. We heard the rumour too, that the CJN has resigned. But, no one is saying anything.

“The CJN came in this morning. He suddenly left. I was told he didn’t come in his usually convoy,” an official told The Nation.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/just-in-confusion-over-cjns-resignation/amp/

