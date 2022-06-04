Consult, Build Consensus, Produce Formidable Candidate – Buhari To APC Aspirants

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress to consult among themselves, build consensus and produce a formidable candidate for the party.

The President addressed the candidates at a State House dinner in Abuja on Saturday.

“I wish to remind you that our choice of flag bearer must be formidable, appealing to the electorate across the board and should command such ability to unify the country and capacity to address our critical challenges,” the President said, as quoted in a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

“Ahead of the Convention, the party machinery has screened and found all aspirants eminently qualified. Recognizing this fact, the Screening Committee has, amongst others, recommended that consensus building through consultation, be intensified.

“Without prejudice to your qualifications, I urge all of you to hold consultations amongst yourselves and with the party, with a view to building a consensus in a manner that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants, bring up a formidable candidate and scale down the anxiety of party members.”

The meeting was held behind closed-doors.

