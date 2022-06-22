Corps Member Warns Colleagues Against Killing Pythons In 2 Anambra LGAs (Photos)

UDOKABESTLUV, Reporting From Anambra.

A Serving Member Of The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra State, Osasere Erhahon, has warned corps members in orientation camp against killing pythons in Idemili North and Idemili South Local Government Areas of the State.

The People of Idemili Regard the python as representative of their deity, the custodian of customs and traditions. People who kill pythons are always advised to perform befitting burial rites for the reptiles.

Osasere, who is serving in Idemili LGA, gave the advice on Wednesday, June 22.

“Those of you who will be running the service in Anambra, let me bring it to your notice that there are two local government areas called Idemili North and Idemili South LGA of the state where it is forbidden to kill pythons. Yeah! You heard me right, they forbid killing it. If anyone does, you will conduct a burial ceremony (just like human burial) for the snake,” He Wrote As Sighted By NaijaCover.

“That’s the local government area I’m currently serving in. The attached picture shows the baby python I saw close to my lodge window few days ago while the other was the one I saw couple of months ago. Note, the indigenes don’t worship python but they conserve them and they are harmless snakes. They will teach you the origin of the custom in the camp. They will post some of you here. God bless Anambra. God bless Nigeria”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

