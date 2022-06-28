Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To November 14

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to November 14 following a matter instituted by his lawyers at the Court of Appeal.

Justice Binta Nyako was forced to adjourn after she was informed by Kanu’s lawyer Mike Ozekhome SAN that a pending application at the Court of Appeal will soon be heard around October 11.

The appeal seeks the dismissal of the terrorism related charges instituted against Kanu by the federal government.

Based on the development, Justice Nyako adjourned to November 14 for mention and pending the determination of the Court of Appeal.

Earlier, the trial court had refused to grant Kanu bail, saying that she had earlier denied same.

She advised Kanu’s lawyers to take the bail request of their client to the appellate court if they want.

Speaking to newsmen after the court rose, Kanu’s lawyer, Ozekhome said he wants the court of appeal to decide whether the lower court has jurisdiction over the case.

