Court Asked To Stop INEC From Listing APC, Tinubu Over “Forgery”

The Action Alliance, (AA) Party, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja, to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), from including the name of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), and its presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the ballot of the 2023 Presidential Election.

The plaintiff in the suit filed by its lawyer, Upkai Ukairo predicated its request on the claim that both the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu are not qualified to participate in the 2023 presidential election, following the allegation of forgery committed by Tinubu in 1999.

He claimed that Tinubu forged his University of Chicago certificate he submitted in 1999 in aid of his qualification for the 1999 governorship election in Lagos State, which was won by Tinubu therefore he is not qualified for election to the office of President of Nigeria.

The deponent further claimed that the matter of false information by Tinubu was once reported to the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State House of Assembly, wherein the latter set up a committee, which in its report on page 2 said, “The Governor of Lagos State stated his evidence by admitting full responsibility for some of the needless errors being pinpointed in recent publications, and which formed the basis of the allegations against him”.

The party, therefore, prayed the court to declare that Tinubu’s claim that he attended Government College, Ibadan and University of Chicago on his INEC Form CF 001 in 1999, which he presented to INEC is false.

The party also wants an order of perpetual injunction, restraining INEC from publishing the name of Tinubu as the candidate of the APC in the 2023 presidential election, the AA, prayed for another order of perpetual injunction, restraining INEC from listing the APC as a political party on the ballot for the 2023 presidential poll.

No date has been set for the hearing of the suit.

Joined in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress and Senator Bola Tinubu, as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, respectively.



