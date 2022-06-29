Court Restrains Oyo Assembly From Further Impeachment Process Against Olaniyan

The Oyo State High Court Presided over by Justice Oladiran Akintola has restrained the House of Assembly from further impeachment process against the deputy governor, Engr Raufu Olaniyan.

Justice Akintola ruled that the State Assembly should stop any removal process they may want to initiate until the court decides.

The Assembly is billed to read Olaniyan’s reply to their allegation this morning but has placed a hold on the further process regarding the impeachment.

The court adjourned the matter till Tuesday, July 5 2022 for the continuation of the hearing.

The adjournment was to allow the Assembly to file its reply to that of Olaniyan at the Court.

Director of legal services, Olabanji represented the Assembly, while Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), led Olaniyan’s legal team.

https://independent.ng/breaking-court-restrains-oyo-assembly-from-further-impeachment-process-against-makindes-deputy/

