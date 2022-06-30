Covering Up For A Coworker’s Mistake: Would You Choose Losing Your Job?

Your company has been doing well ever since until you both authored and caused the problem yet your friend is the mastermind. They (your company) never reasoned such would even happen, and now the company is about to face great deals of unprecedented crises that it takes only a miraculous intervention to counter such happenstance.

In the heat of the dreadful moment, you are torn in between and are in the middle of the devil and the deep blue sea that moment standing in front of the dreadful managerial complaints, shouting and querying that would soon cost you your job. You are put under so much intense pressure and at the heel of covering your coworker’s or colleague’s very expensive mistake who is the so called mastermind, in the heat of the moment. This becomes a time you can’t think carefully. Would you rather lose your job to cover him/her up? Would you take blame or defend yourself to keep your job?

What would you even do?

