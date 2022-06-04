Crippled Man Gets Wheelchair For Joining #TakeBackNaija Peter Obi Movement (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Shared with Caption …

How it started Vs How it is going

Associating yourself with Peter Obi automatically makes your life better!

#TakeBackNaija

Source: https://twitter.com/Jack_ng01/status/1533098994582409217/photo/2

Shared By: Blogger Donald

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: