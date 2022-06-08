Lawrence Ekwok, Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Cross River State, has stated that a minimum of one million votes will be mobilized among PFN member churches in support of any governorship candidate the fellowship endorses in the 2023 general election.

He made the promise at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, House of David, Calabar, during the 2022 PFN Pentecost Service.

Ekwok stated that the commitment and backing of key leaders of the state’s Pentecostal churches has been secured to ensure that the goal is met.

He told the gathering, which included all of the state’s key church leaders, that “it is a task that can be accomplished,” citing the votes received by the winner of the state’s governorship election in 2019, a figure that one of the mega churches can easily produce.

He urged members of the state’s Pentecostal churches to “take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise and ensure that you register to vote in the upcoming elections.”

Bishop Curtis Fianu, a guest speaker from Lagos, delivered a message titled ‘Power above Powers’ at the service.

In his message, he charged Christians to use the Power of Pentecost to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and perform legitimate signs and wonders.

Special songs by the PFN Mass Choirs, the PFN Women’s Wing, and the RCCG were also performed during the service.

The event was attended by church leaders, ministers, and members from Pentecostal churches such as the RCCG, Christ for the World Mission, Assemblies of God, Deeper Life Bible Church, Church of God Mission, Winners Chapel, Foursquare Gospel Church, and Charismatic Renewal Ministries.

Pastor Victor Ovat, chairman of the planning committee, thanked church leaders and members for mobilizing massive attendance at the event.



https://punchng.com/cross-river-2023-pfn-to-mobilise-one-million-votes/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related