Crossdresser, Amarachi Caught In Delta While Having Sex With A Man (Photos, Video)

Crossdresser, Amarachi Apprehended In Delta State (Photos, Video)

A Crossdresser named Amarachi has been apprehended in Asaba, Delta state, IgbereTV reports.

In a viral video, Amarachi during her interrogation said he is an indigene of Imo state but resides in Lagos. He said he came to Asaba for a dancing program and was having s3xual intercourse with two men in an area where commercial s3x workers usually hang around when he was apprehended.

He said he was walking on the streets where the commercial workers used to stay when two men approached him and after they bargained and they promised to give him N1500, he went with them to have s€x with them.

Amarachi said he has been doing this since 2016.



