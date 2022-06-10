Crossdresser Arrested For Deceiving Man Who Paid Him For Sex In Delta (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7741ffRhpJY

Crossdresser Arrested For Deceiving Man Who Paid Him For Sex In Delta State (Photos, Video)

A crossdresser was arrested at a hotel along okpanam road, in Asaba, Delta state, for deceiving a man, who picked him up for hookup, IgbereTV reports.

The man has paid the crossdresser 30k, while they were having sex, he discovered the lady was not moaning, after investigation, he discovered he was have sex with a fellow man.

The man almost passed out from the shock of the incidence and he raised an alarm. The lady in question took to her heels, but was caught and almost lynched but for timely intervention.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeluByKLoGG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related