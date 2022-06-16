Dad Sends His Wife Hilarious Photos Everytime She Asks If The Kids Are Okay

We know how we mums can be very fussy with our kids, especially when we leave them alone with their dads. Sometimes mums can call or send messages several times a day to confirm the health and well being of their children, because in their minds, daddy is watching TV or playing video games leaving the baby to crawl into the oven.

This particular dad sends his wife photo-shopped pictures every time she asks him if their kids are okay.

https://www.quora.com/What-are-some-photos-that-are-worth-sharing-on-the-internet-for-good-or-bad-reasons/answer/Asma-Hadad-1?ch=10&oid=298596533&share=bb9e8b02&srid=uCyhvf&target_type=answer

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related