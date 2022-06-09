Daddy Showkey Reacts As LP Factional Presidential Candidate Emerges

Igbo should unite for once- says Daddy Showkey
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man – Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party
The music star who wondered why an Igbo man will allegedly agree to work against the election of a credible candidate in the 2023 election, called for unity.
Daddy Showkey also stated that Chief Digar Ezenwafor should have paused his ambition following the emergence of Peter Obi.
