Daddy Showkey Reacts As LP Factional Presidential Candidate Emerges

Igbo should unite for once- says Daddy Showkey

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gat-_cwXh7Q

They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man – Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party

The music star who wondered why an Igbo man will allegedly agree to work against the election of a credible candidate in the 2023 election, called for unity.

Daddy Showkey also stated that Chief Digar Ezenwafor should have paused his ambition following the emergence of Peter Obi.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cek1FxTAB2m/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

