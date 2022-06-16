David Hundeyin Takes A Swipe At Tinubu Over Peter Obi (Pix)

David hundeyin takes a swipe at Tinubu over peter obi

See below

Amazing that it’s been over 3 years since this happened and no Nigerian journalist has made a name for themselves by finding out why 2 cash-laden bullion vans drove into a politician’s house on election day.

Instead it’s to tell us that Peter Obi uses tax avoidance schemes��

Bola Tinubu dey pay tax? Abi is it not his private company Alpha Beta that collects taxes in Lagos and remits a cut to him after being illegally written into state law?

No story on that. But multiple nothing-burgers about the only candidate who can explain his source of wealth�



https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1537134932920786947

