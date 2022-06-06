Davido And Mr Macaroni React To Owo Massacre

Shared with Caption:

Jesus take control …. Pray for Nigeria Rip to all the lost souls � #Prayforondo – Davido



Just reading that St Francis Church in Ondo State has been attacked!! Multiple People have been killed!!! I’m not even sure of the numbers.. saw a part of the video and I couldn’t even watch till the end!!! Is there no longer value for human life in Nigeria Goodness!!! ��

Tomorrow another tragedy could happen and then we forget about this one and move on to the next. Look at all the calamities that has occurred in the past 2 weeks. Has Justice been served even once??

The Nigerian Survival Mentality is not a blessing but a curse!

Killings upon killings in Nigeria!! It’s happening simultaneously in the South, West, East and North… how many of these criminals have been apprehended? What exactly is the government doing to secure the lives of Nigerians apart from offering condolences every damn time!!!

– Macaroni



Source: https://twitter.com/davido , https://twitter.com/mrmacaronii

Shared By: OGA VIRAL

