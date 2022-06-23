Davido Awards Ghanaian Student Five-Year Scholarship (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has awarded a five-year scholarship to a Ghanaian student who had been unable to further his education.

The Nigerian artist, who made effort in contacting the brilliant student, finally announced that he had contacted Morro Suleyman and had awarded him a four to five-year scholarship to the Adeleke University with full accommodation and allowance.

David wrote, ‘We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke University with full accommodation and allowance.



https://dailytrust.com/davido-awards-ghanaian-student-five-year-scholarship

https://twitter.com/davido/status/1539655473686728705?t=77cvSprBXqMKOXjOX8r7Kw&s=19

