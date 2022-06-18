Davido Buys His 2-Year-Old Son, Ifeanyi, A $320k Luxury Watch (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwmMv-t5qic

“Ifeanyi Is Now The Youngest Boy With Audemars Piguet Watch” – Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has gifted Audemars Piguet watch to his two-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, IGBERETV reports.

The proud father, who is currently on tour in the US, took to his Instagram stories to show off the luxury timepiece. He also claimed that his son is now the youngest boy to own an AP luxury watch.



https://instagram.com/stories/davido/2862726470070939146?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

