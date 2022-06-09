D’banj Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today

Birthday: D’banj Turns 42 Today

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (born 9 June 1980), better known by his stage name D’banj, is a Nigerian musician, singer, songwriter, rapper, entrepreneur and television personality. He has won several music awards, including the awards for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007, Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2009, Best International Act: Africa at the 2011 BET Awards, and Best-selling African Artist at the 2014 World Music Awards, Evolution award at the 2015 MTV Africa Music awards.

Oyebanjo adopted the stage name D’banj, a combination of his first name, Dapo, and his surname, Oyebanjo. D’banj is best known internationally for his 2012 summer hit “Oliver Twist”, an uptempo dance fusion of Afrobeats and electronic dance music that topped the African charts in 2011 and was a top 10 hit in the UK singles chart in 2012 reaching No. 2 on the UK R&B chart. He said the year 2021 would be marked in Grand styles and he would release his album tittled “Ikebe” before the end of the first quarter.

D’banj, also known as the Kokomaster or Bangalee, was born on 9 June 1980 in Zaria, the northern part of Nigeria to a military officer who commanded an artillery regiment and a devout church dignitary businesswoman who hailed from Shagamu in Ogun State. Dbanj has twins as siblings.

D’banj married Lineo Didi Kilgrow in June 2016.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/D%27banj

