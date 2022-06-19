Deep Blue Project Takes Delivery Of New Maritime Security Assets (Photos)

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has boost the Maritime Security with acquisition of more assets to support the Deep Blue Project security architecture otherwise known as Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure. NIMASA received nine interceptor boats, 10 Armoured Vehicles, two UAS and Four new patrol boats.

Announcing the arrival of the additional assets on Thursday, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh revealed that the agency is working on a sustainability framework to guarantee continuity.

According to the Dr Jamoh, “We are not letting up. The Deep Blue project is still loading as more assets arrive in the country. “Nine interceptor boats, 10 armoured vehicles, two UAS plus four new patrol/enforcement boats. “We are also working on a sustainability framework to guarantee continuity.”

Recall that President Mohammadu Buhari in June of 2021 commissioned the Deep Blue Project, an initiative under former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to address the spate of maritime insecurity plaguing the nations waters.



https://asphericnews.com/2022/06/17/deep-blue-project-takes-delivery-of-new-maritime-security-assets/

