Defections Will Not Affect Tinubu – APC Chieftain Expresses Confidence

Defections’ll not affect Tinubu, APC chieftain expresses confidence

Former Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Henry Ajomale, on Friday, said the gale of defections sweeping across the party would not affect the 2023 campaign of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with Saturday PUNCH during a telephone interview, Ajomale berated members of the party who dumped the APC for other political parties.

While admitting that such a move is expected during a build-up to every major election, the APC expressed confidence that it won’t have any serious implications for Tinubu’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 election.

“I don’t see any serious implication there because the presidential election will be the first to be conducted. Once Asiwaju wins, his victory will dictate the voting patterns in other polls like the senatorial, House of Reps, governorship, and LGAs.

“Another reason I think this current defection won’t trouble the APC presidential candidate one bit is that many of them didn’t move directly to the PDP,” he said.

Ajomale, who disclosed that he couldn’t really blame many of them, admitted “this is the season of defection for many politicians”.

According to him, some defectors left for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Labour Party, and the Peoples Democratic Party.

“That’s how they scattered. As I said, it is not in favour of one particular party. When we assess this move critically, the PDP is the biggest loser. This is what you should expect since it’s an election period. In 2015, you witnessed mass defection from the PDP to APC.”

However, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, told Saturday PUNCH that defection was not new to any political party.

“You can’t stop people from doing that. I am not suggesting that some of those people don’t have legitimate grievances. Of course, it is natural.”



