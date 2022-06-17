Deji Adeyanju Denies Saying Peter Obi Offered Him Money

This is hilarious. How people can lie in broad day light and speak from both sides of their mouth amazes me.

Indeed no one can curse whoever God blesses. Mbaka too just apologized to Obi.

We mooovvvveeee!!!

Please the tweets below

This is not what I said or meant. Simply responded to some of his supporters in anger who accused me of getting alert to criticize him. The goal was simply to say not all those who criticize your preferred candidate are doing it because of inducement.



https://mobile.twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1537756191266328576

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7182972/peter-obi-offered-me-money

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related