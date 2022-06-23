Delicious Jollof Rice Idea For A Quick Lunch (Pics & Video)

Hi everyone, here is a quick and easy idea for lunch. A very tasty Jollof rice meal that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. Recipe can be used for party jollof as well.

Please see how to make it in this short 3 minute video. Thanks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CG5o61HwyFU

INGREDIENTS (enough for 6 adult servings)

4 cups of Rice

Vegetable oil

1 Onion bulb

Garlic(optional)

140g Tomatoes paste

Pepper

Crayfish( optional)

Meat stock

Water

Seasoning cubes and salt to taste

Carrots

Green beans

Yellow and Green bell pepper

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related