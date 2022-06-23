Delicious Jollof Rice Idea For A Quick Lunch (Pics & Video)

Hi everyone, here is a quick and easy idea for lunch. A very tasty Jollof rice meal that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. Recipe can be used for party jollof as well.
Please see how to make it in this short 3 minute video. Thanks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CG5o61HwyFU
INGREDIENTS (enough for 6 adult servings)
4 cups of Rice
Vegetable oil
1 Onion bulb
Garlic(optional)
140g Tomatoes paste
Pepper
Crayfish( optional)
Meat stock
Water
Seasoning cubes and salt to taste
Carrots
Green beans
Yellow and Green bell pepper