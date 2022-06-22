Delta State Pensioners Protest Non-Payment Of Pensions (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5aHpdIY9NE

Okowa Is An Ashawo Man – Delta State Pensioners Protest Non-Payment Of Pensions And Gratuities (Photos, Video)

Delta State pensioners protested in public over non-payment of their pensions and gratuities, IGBERETV reports.

One of the retirees who spoke to newsmen said that the retirees have not been paid their pensions and gratuities since 2014. She said many died following this.

She called out Delta State governor and PDP’s 2023 vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa for refusing to pay retirees. She called him an Ashawo man for spending money on his women and girlfriends instead of using the money to pay the retirees.



