Democracy Day: Abiola, Tinubu Share Similar Qualities — Yahaya Bello

of State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday, said that the late philanthropist and winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, shared similar qualities with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Kogi governors noted that both Abiola and Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State were at the forefront of the struggle for democracy that Nigerians are enjoying today.

Bello, who spoke in Abuja, at an event to commemorate the 2022 Democracy Day, organised by the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND) insisted that Tinubu won the APC presidential primaries free and square.

He, therefore, urged his supporters to throw their weight behind Tinubu as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

In her remarks, the founder of KIND and Director-General of Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said that conversations her principal had so far with Tinubu strongly indicate that “there is hope for Nigerian women. There’s hope for Nigerian young people. The best hope for Nigerian people with special needs.



https://guardian.ng/news/2022-democracy-day-abiola-tinubu-share-similar-qualities-bello/

