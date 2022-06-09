Noah Banjo

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Monday, June 13, as a public holiday in commemoration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day which comes up on June 12.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made this known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr M. L. Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday.

He congratulated Nigerians and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secured, united and prosperous nation.

Aregbesola admonished Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the long journey the country has made towards the enthronement of civil democratic order, before Independence in 1960 till date and the sacrifices of our patriots.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united, secured, peaceful and an indivisible entity, noting that no development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” Aregbesola was quoted as saying.

The former governor of Osun State also enjoined Nigerians to keep faith with democracy, stating that although it might not have brought the best of expectations, keeping to it is better than alternatives which have proved ruinous and disastrous to the nation.

“There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.



https://punchng.com/democracy-day-fg-declares-monday-public-holiday/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related