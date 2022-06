We need a President and not an emperor and the only person that is going to be “OBEDIENT” or “OBIDIENT” is Peter Obi

@PeterObi

!

Desperation must not make you forfeit your rights!

The #OfficeOfTheCitizen remains the highest office in the land!

https://twitter.com/AishaYesufu/status/1535170273477017600

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related