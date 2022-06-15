DG Peter Obi Campaign Organisation Explains Why He Went To Egypt

He tweeted today to explain why he went to Egypt.

Peter Obi’s trip has been scheduled previously, even before primaries. His mission principally is to see the plants installed by Siemens, which doubled the generating capacity of Egypt in 4yrs. To hold talks directly wt d coy on what will be feasible for nigeria&@what cost?

Going to Egypt to seek a permanent solution to our crippling energy crisis is a more rewarding move than going to a rally in ekiti, in an election where we are obviously ill prepared for and where we will compete against well entrenched & incumbent establishment parties.

