I ask above question because Wike can make noise, has money to throw around but election of 2023 will need a galvaniser.

If Wike had been picked Edo state, Cross river and Delta would have worked against PDP to punish Wike for all the insult on the governors.

Wike has not also been forgiven by Northern Muslims for demolishing a mosque in Portharcourt town.

What do you think.

Did they dodge a bullet?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related