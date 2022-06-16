Did Peter Obi Betray Atiku?

We are in the political season again and there has been lots of conversations about betrayals. However, one Interesting betrayal that I see is between Atiku and Peter Obi.

First of all, Peter Obi betrayed Ojukwu. Obi was little known before Ojukwu offered him the platform of APGA to run on. The moment Obi finished his 8 years, he ported to PDP less than one year later. Ojukwu’s son publicly accused Obi of betrayal.

Obi then gets to PDP and is very fortunate that Atiku picks him as running mate in 2019. There were 3 PDP governors at the time and they were first time governors who were focused on 2nd term. So Peter Obi was chosen. Peter Obi suddenly moved from Anambra boy to national name.

Then 2022, Peter Obi decides to run against Atiku. In fareness, he knew he couldn’t win but wanted to get Atiku’s attention for VP. But when it was obvious no governor was with him and he was going to be disgraced, he ported to Labour Party.

In fareness, he Hs never publicly attacked Atiku. Infact, he openly congratulated Atiku when Atiku got the ticket, and even called Atiku his leader and his elder brother. Atiku has not congratulated him though.

To me, Peter Obi has betrayed Atiku just like he betrayed Ojukwu. And now, all he is doing now is to cannibalise Atiku’s votes in the South East. He is just being a spoiler.

