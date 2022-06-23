Different States Come To Lagos To Understudy Working Systems – Sanwo-Olu’s Aide

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Almost every Month …. Your States (irrespective of Party Affiliation) come to understudy different working systems here …. Instead of you to be thankful for Lagos …. U are doing stronghead on Twitter … Anyways EKO O NI BAJE ��

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1539654426628988928?t=KNKcjq7LyOWiP7bkQqqQFg&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: