Dismembered Body Of A Young Woman Found Dumped In Kubwa, Abuja (Graphic Photos)

Lifeless body of a young woman who is yet to be identified has been found in Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A video sighted by salemgists showed that the young woman was butchered and dumped among refuse waste.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, but residents of the area said they don’t know who dumped the body.

The body was discovered in the early hours of today, June 20, one of the eyewitnesses said, adding that the young lady might be a prostitute.

The eyewitness suggested that the young woman might be used for rituals by one of her customers.



Watch Video Here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfCUTFDK4E3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

