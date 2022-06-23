Disregard News Of The Disruption Of Election Registration In Lugbe – FCT Police

FCT POLICE COMMAND @FCT_PoliceNG

DISREGARD NEWS OF THE DISRUPTION OF ELECTION REGISTRATION PROCESS IN LUGBE.

As at when we caught wave of the erroneous information, (at about 7:30 -8:00 am ) the DPO Lugbe led a team of Policemen men to the said venue, registration wasn’t going on or has not started as no one was found at the venue. This video is suspected to have been doctored or not dated recent.

We strongly urge members of the public to disregard the baseless news and to stop its promulgation.

While investigation is ongoing to find the source of the news, monitoring and surveillance continues on the scene. “

ASP ODUNIYI OMOTAYO
DEPUTY PPRO FCT POLICE COMMAND.

