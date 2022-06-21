Done Deal: Inter Milan Sign Lukaku On Loan, With No Buy-Back Option

Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with Inter Milan that will see striker Romelu Lukaku rejoin the Italian club on a season-long loan, The Athletic understands.

Inter will pay a fee of €8 million plus add-ons, while terms over the 29-year-old’s salary and performance bonuses have also been accepted.

Lukaku is expected to undergo a medical next week before completing his move back to the side he helped win the Serie A title with in the 2020-21 season.

Inter will not have an option or obligation to buy Lukaku after his loan spell.

Paperwork for the transfer is in the process of being finalised, with the relationship between Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly and Michael Yormark — president of Roc Nation, who represent Lukaku — proving key to the deal getting done.

Lukaku is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2026.



