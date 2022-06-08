Don’t Allow PDP To Drag Nigeria Backwards – Buhari To APC Members

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to drag the country backwards by affording them the opportunity to return to power.

Addressing delegates at the national convention of the the party early Wednesday morning, he recalled that the APC inherited a country where a vast swathe of land was under insurgency and infrastructure decay and a nearly dead economy despite crude oil selling above $100 per barrel for years.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/dont-allow-pdp-return-to-power-so-as-not-to-drag-nigeria-backward-buhari-tells-apc-members/

