Don’t Forget Home – Buhari Tells Nigerians Living Abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to always contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

He made the call on Wednesday when he met with selected Nigerians in Lisbon, Portugal.

‘‘In every field of human endeavour, be it the creative industries, sports, health, academia, Nigerians in the diaspora have thrived and leveraged their skills to raise our country’s profile higher, economically, socially, technologically, and culturally,” Buhari said according to a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu on Thursday.

‘‘It is for these reasons that this Government established the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) to facilitate and support your engagement with our country for a win-win outcome in our effort to keep Nigerians united at home and abroad.

‘‘You must continue to be our ambassadors-at-large in your comportment, actions, and character. You must excel and be the best in all your endeavours. While here, you must also not forget home as you are the example we want to project to the rest of the world.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/06/30/dont-forget-home-buhari-tells-nigerians-living-abroad/amp/

