Don’t Sell My Missing Phone. I Will Pay You 3 Times + Scholarship – Apostle Chibuzor

Breaking News: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of OPM Promises Overseas Scholarship, Cash to Person Who Picked His Missing Phone

If you saw my phone and u are reading my message now. Don’t flash it. I need my contacts I don’t care about the phone and I will pay u 3 times the amount of the phone and also pray for you. Then I will give one free slot for overseas university scholarship. If you flash it because you want to sell it, it will effect so many life. Please for the sake of God, don’t flash it. Am not condemning you. God will use me to change your life.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02RkeLEWfcbLrYHuxQjAUrpwjnbfvrE5h8BSg3yxi3dSxzLeA1umCoNXt1Y28Ym4g8l&id=640564470

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related