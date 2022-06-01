Dr. Godspower Oshodin Appointed As ECOWAS Youth Ambassador (Photo)

Celebrated Nigerian Poet, Journalist, and PR Consultant Godspower Oshodin has been appointed by West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council, as Youth Ambassador of the organization.

The notice to Dr Oshodin was contained in a letter of appointment sited by Apples Bite Magazine, and signed by Amb. Emmanuel S. William, president and chairperson of EYC.

According the letter of appointment, Dr Oshodin’s appointment is connected to his laudable antecedents, dedication, diligence hardwork in the area of service to humanity.

“I am pleased to confirm that the board of the West African (ECOWAS) Youth

Council on the recommendation of his young people has appointed you as a WEST

AFRICA YOUTH AMBASSADOR

“This appointment is not unconnected with your laudable antecedents of dedication,

hard work and diligence in the area of service to humanity and your commendable

works as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting entrepreneurship for African

youths.

” We look forward to your express positive impact to the organization and region,” the letter reads.

Dr Oshodin is an accomplished author, Poet, journalist and humanitarian.

He is the author of globally acclaimed book, “A Poet Who Died By His poem,” a compilation of poem that speaks to multiple life situations.

Source:

https://applesbite.com/dr-godspower-oshodin-appointed-as-ecowas-youth-ambassador/

