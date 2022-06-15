Drama As Fayemi Introduces Abiodun As ‘Eleyi Of Ogun State’ At Ekiti Rally

It seems the popular jibe thrown at Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun by the presidential flagbearer of All Progressives Congress Primary(APC), Bola Tinubu has become a title that has come to stay.

Recall Tinubu on June 3, during the heat of a presidential campaign in Abeokuta lambasted Abiodun, whom he described as ‘Eleyi’ (this one) to buttress that he (Abiodun) wouldn’t have become governor without his support.

On Tuesday, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi while introducing guests at the mega governorship rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state said he was told that he did not introduce Abiodun properly as the “Eleyi of Ogun state”.

Fayemi’s words, “I have just been informed that I did not introduce governor Dapo Abiodun properly as the Eleyi of Ogun state,”

Following the humorous introduction by Fayemi the crowd burst into dramatic laughter and the ‘Eleyi’ title was also used by Fuji king, Wasiu Ayinde to compose a political song on the same theme (Eleyi).



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/trending-drama-as-fayemi-introduces-gov-abiodun-as-eleyi-of-ogun-state-at-ekiti-rally/

