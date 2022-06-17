Drone Shots Of Senator Adeleke’s Campaign In Ayedire & Olaoluwa In Osun (Photos)

#Osun_2022

PDP GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE RECEIVED IN OLAOLUWA AND AYEDIRE LOCAL GOVERNMENT WITH MASSIVE TURNOUT AMIDST 2022 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION

The Governorship campaign train of Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke landed in Olaoluwa and Ayedire local government today where he was received with happiness, pleasure and bliss. The physical exitment of Olaoluwa and Ayedire local government resident is clearly versatile which indicated that IMOLE OSUN Governorship Agenda is a generally acceptable Project.

The most popular Governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke visited the Palace of the Kings in the Communities of Olaoluwa and Ayedire local government before moved to the campaign ground in Olaoluwa and Ayedire local government.As we all know that Senator Ademola Adeleke always give maximum respect to the Oba’s in Yoruba land.

Senator Ademola Adeleke expressed his pleasure for the turnout in Ayedire and Olaoluwa local government.He also appeal to the people of Ayedire and Olaoluwa to make sure they collect their PVC before July 16th 2022.

In attendance, PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke,the deputy Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Prince Adewale Adewusi,Osun West Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Akogun Lere Oyewumi Kamorudeen was present,Hon Sunday Bisi was present,Prof Wale Oladipupo was Present,Former Chairman Iwo local government CB was Present,all prominent PDP leaders in Ayedire, Olupona, Olaoluwa, Ayiwola, Ile-ogbo Community were present, the local government transition Chairmen in Olaoluwa and Ayedire were present,all PDP ward Transition Chairmen and their Executives were present,ward Transition Chairmen and Women Leaders, PDP state and National assembly Candidates were present,all lover of IMOLE OSUN in Ayedire and Olaoluwa were also present.

The campaign train of IMOLE OSUN 2022 will land in Osun East tomorrow 17th June 2022 (Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West)

IMOLE DEE…OKUNKUN PARADA.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related