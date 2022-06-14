Drone Shots Of Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign In Ife Central (Photos)

Today will be the first local government campaign of the People’s Democratic Party PDP. Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party received in Ile-Ife with massive turnout and been the ancient town of Yoruba land with oratory rhetorical,pedagogy and praises from the good people of Ife land.

As we all known that Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke is an humble man who always give respect to Oba’s, Chiefs and elders.He visited the Kind of Ile-Ife,His Royal Highness Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II where he was received with happiness,joy, excitement and enthusiastic. The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP also took his time to have little interactive session with the people who welcome him to the palace of Ooni of Ife.

Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke appreciate the people of Ile-Ife for the maximum support gave to him and for them to accept him as their Governorship candidate in the forthcoming 2022 governorship Election. While addressing the crowd,he mentioned view out of his agenda if elected as the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP. He also urge the people of Ile-Ife to collect their PVC before July 16th 2022.

In attendance, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke and his Deputy who also double as the son of Ile-Ife,Prince Adewale Adewusi was present,Prof. Wale Oladipupo was present,the chairman of the Campaign Organization of Sen Ademola Adeleke, Hon Sunday Bisi was present, Akogun Lere Oyewumi Kamorudeen, Ajagunla and all PDP leaders in Ife Federal Constituency were present but to mention view.

The next local government Campaign train of IMOLE OSUN 2022 is moving to Ifedayo and Ila local government tomorrow 14th June 2022.

