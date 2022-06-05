Drunk Driver Kills Nigerian Man 6 Weeks After Arriving In The US (Photos)

Tributes from family and friends have poured in for a Nigerian, Patrick Ohanta, 45, who was hit and killed by a car driven by a drunk driver while standing by the side of a kerb in Pineville, Louisiana.

According to friends who knew him, Patrick Ohanta popularly called “Pato” had arrive America only 6 weeks ago. He was an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and a keen footballer.

He had his promising life cut short in the auto accident while walking home from a job interview at about 5.20 PM.

Louisiana State Police Troop E and the Alexandria Police Department responded the accident that killed Patrick. APD believes impairment was a factor in one of the accidents.

Police say, Patrick was attempting to cross the Curtis-Coleman Bridge when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 29 year-old man from Pineville. A preliminary investigation conducted by the APD shows the man drove onto the shoulder hitting Ohanta who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked into RPSO Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated – 4th offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle, and vehicular homicide.

A GoFundMe to support Patrick’s wife and family for the funeral has been opened.

APD is looking for witnesses who may have information about this incident. Call the Alexandria Police Department Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Source: Afrotimes Newspaper https://www.facebook.com/AfrotimesNewspaper/photos/a.119381757440035/123387380372806/

